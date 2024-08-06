Winckley Square Festival will entertain Preston residents free of charge

By Patricia Harrison
Contributor
Published 6th Aug 2024, 09:28 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 14:16 BST

Don’t miss the FREE Friends of Winckley Square Festival on August 17th in Preston’s unique slice of the countryside in the heart of the city. It starts at 1pm and runs to 7pm.

Bring a stool, chair or blanket. Bask in Preston’s intense summer sunshine and let local talent entertain you. Stay all day or come for a while, visit a local café or shop and then come back for more. It’s for adults, kids and everyone in between.

The Georgian Square is ideal for our programme of non-stop music in the valley by a great selection of local musicians, while higher on the south side there is everything from hula hoop performances, through circus skills to owls on display and face painting.

There is a pop-up bar and food stalls all at reasonable prices. It’s part of the Friends of Winckley Square commitment to keeping the square alive for the people of Preston and Lancashire.

We are able to offer the event FREE because our volunteers raise funds leading walks, talks and the wide range of activities that go on throughout the year.

Thank you to PCC for supporting this event.

