Winckley Square: Edith Rigby Guided Walk

Would you like to discover more about the life of Edith Rigby, Preston's most famous suffragette? Why not join Judy, a Friend of Winckley Square Tour Guide for a guided walk? 28 May 2025 10.15-11.45am Book a ticket £5 https://www.trybooking.com/uk/ENHR

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walk starts in the centre of Winckley Square Gardens, Preston PR1 3JJ and takes you to where Edith was born. You stop for refreshments in the lovely Olive Grove Coffee Shop at the Central Methodist Church where Edith married Charles Rigby.

You spend time in Winckley Square where Edith and Charles lived with their adopted son Sandy and where many of the Preston Suffragette meetings were held.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The walk progresses to Miller Park where she was suspected of tarring Lord Derby's Statue. If you look carefully you can still see the tar.

Hear about Edith's time in prison and how she and many more women who wanted the vote were subjected to the 'Cat and Mouse Act'.