Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preston Art Society is made up of an enthusiastic and friendly group of those who love the visual arts and artists, both amateur and professional, who work across a wide range of disciplines.Founded at least 60 years ago a copy of an early constitution says the purpose of the Society was “to encourage the enjoyment, appreciation and practice of the visual arts, to develop acquaintance between amateur and professional artists and to arrange lectures, demonstrations, exhibitions and other activities.”

Today these are still our aims, although we have added evening and day-long workshops and a summer programme of ‘plein aire’ painting days. We welcome new members be they amateurs, professionals, or those with a love of and interest in, the visual arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our website has a wealth of information about us, a gallery of members’ work, information on when and where we meet, our programme of meetings, speakers and demonstrators (Sept-May), our summer programme of venues and our exhibitions and workshops.

Exhibition Poster