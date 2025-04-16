What's the best way to travel with pets? Experts weight in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With over 36% of UK households owning a dog, demand for pet-friendly locations and activities is at an all-time high. In fact, each month in the UK there are over 8,000 monthly searches for ‘dog-friendly holiday homes’.

Three Reasons Why Caravan Holiday Homes Are Perfect for Dog Owners

Having a home away from home where you can bring along your new family member is the ideal solution for both owners and beloved pets, who will be grateful to be a part of the special memories you make during your time away.

If you’re not already convinced, here are some of the many reasons why a caravan holiday home is a game-changer for dog owners:

Dog's Dream Home

A Familiar Retreat – Dogs thrive on routine and familiarity, and a regular holiday destination like a static caravan will quickly become their second home, ensuring they have a consistent and comfortable space they recognise and feel safe in. Every visit strengthens that bond, turning holidays into stress-free getaways for both pets and owners. Freedom to Explore – Our pet-friendly caravan parks are situated in stunning countryside or coastal locations, with direct access to dog-friendly walking trails, beaches, and open spaces. It’s the perfect way to keep your dog active and engaged, while you and your family can enjoy the beauty of the great outdoors. Pet-Friendly Facilities – Search data reveals an increasing number of families are looking for ways they can holiday that include their new family member. There are over 12,100 searches every month for Dog friendly accommodation in the UK alone, and a further 8,100 searches for dog friendly holiday homes (+22% up YoY).

Park Holidays UK have used the help of AI to imagine the perfect pet-friendly caravan, designed from a dog’s (or cat’s) perspective. Picture built-in dog beds, pet-sized sun loungers, dog-worthy decor and personalised food stations that never run out of treats.

AI imagined a bright, cosy paradise overflowing with toys, cushions, and comfy furnishings - perfect for play during the day and curling up for a cuddle in the evenings. Designed with dogs in mind, these cute little havens have everything your dog could ever dream of – from curated jars of dog biscuits to a full-sized outdoor sofa.

Don’t worry, these designs haven’t forgotten about humans! These caravans have high shelves, perfect for maximising treat storage whilst also keeping them away from your pets. Coupled with dog themed rugs and curtains, it’s the perfect oasis for all pet lovers.

Make the dream a reality this year

While these AI dreamscapes offer a fun glimpse into a dream escape through our dogs' dream lenses, Park Holidays’ real-life dog-friendly caravans and lodges provide a real home-from-home in over 50 parks.* Owning a holiday home where you can bring your dog makes making memories with the family extra special - Park Holidays dog-friendly parks in the UK mean you can make your space comfortable for both you and your dog, so your pet will feel right at home whenever you come to stay.

Choosing whether to stock your holiday home with endless dog treats to spoil your pooch, like in the AI Pet’s Dream Home, might not be at the top of your list of priorities. However, with beautiful walks, green spaces, and dog-friendly amenities right on your doorstep at many of Park Holidays' sites, your dog is sure to be entertained. Just like the AI dog’s dream home your pup will feel right at home while you and your family enjoy the perfect getaway.

Simon, who visited Hedley Wood Holiday Park in 2024 said “My partner and I stayed for a weekend with our 2 dogs. Caravan was lovely and clean. We were impressed at the brand new bar area and swimming facilities. The site was so lovely and quiet we slept amazingly! The site even has a fenced off dog field which is brilliant if you have nervous dogs like us. Definitely recommend for couples looking for a relaxing retreat.”

Brad May, Chief Marketing Officer at Park Holidays comments: "At Park Holidays, we believe your dog should be part of every moment, which is why so many of our owners enjoy bringing their dogs with them to our parks. As a holiday homeowner, you can access a range of dog-friendly amenities designed to make your stay as enjoyable as possible. Take your dog on scenic walks, relax at dog-friendly restaurants, and enjoy a game of fetch on the beach, if you are on the coast, before heading back to your park holiday home for the evening. With all Park Holidays dog-friendly destinations to choose from across the UK, your dog can experience the freedom of exploring new places, all from the comfort of your own home away from home."

You can find out more about Park Holidays dog friendly facilities at: parkholidays.com/caravan-holidays/dog-friendly

*Park Holidays boasts over 50 parks, with all owned caravans being dog friendly. Additionally, over 40 of these parks offer dog-friendly holiday accommodations.