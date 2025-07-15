What's on this week at The New Continental

Head down to the CAMRA award-winning pub, serving quality food, drink and culture on Preston's riverside, also home of live music & arts venue The Boatyard.

On Wednesday 16th July it's another Boatyard Wednesdays, an evening of live, local music from up-and-coming act Dregs Radio, an alternative hip hop group from the North West of England combining chopped up samples with sharp lyricism and live instrumentation, with support from Preston based post-rock outfit Stormkerb.

Advance Tickets £7

On Friday 18th July Unlocked is brining you A Guy Called Gerald, 30+ years of dance music incarnate.

He is one of a few special producers who entered dance when it was jackin’ and has never let up. He released the first UK acid house record with Voodoo Ray in 1988 and achieved the rare feat of having not one but two dance tracks in the UK charts at the same time with Pacific State.

Plus special guests.

Advance tickets £18.50

On Saturday 19th July in The Snug it's Hellfire Preachers who are unique in presenting five different themed shows. Bluegrass Beatles, Oh Brother Where Art Thou Old Timey, Bob Dylan and a special one off Rolling Stones Bluegrass Show that was created to celebrate The Stones one and only appearance at the legendary Cavern Club and the Country Nashville themed show.

If you like a bit of Dylan mixed with The Beatles and The Stones plus some old weird Americana thrown in… This particular Gospel is for you.

Advance tickets £10

For more information and to book tickets visit www.newcontinental.net

The New Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston, PR1 8JP