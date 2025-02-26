What's On This Week At The New Continental
On Thursday 27th February head on down for this week's Snug Sofa Sessions with Dave Gardner's Tales Of The Road & The Wilderness, a fantastic free entry show!
The evening will be a night of roots based originals and adaptations of traditional English folk songs with stories and readings from Dave Gardner's upcoming book.
On Friday 28th February performing will be Brave Rival, a rock band on a mission!
No gimmicks, no frills, just raw, high-energy, riff driven rock that demands to be heard!
Classic Rock Magazine - "Watch their ascension continue"
On Saturday 29th February DJing at the Unlocked event is Danny Rampling plus special guest DJs.
Danny Rampling was one of the first superstar DJ luminaries in the electronic music scene, remaining a true pionneer and visionary in the global dance arena.
Limited tickets available!
For more information and to buy tickets visit the website - www.newcontinental.net