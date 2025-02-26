What's On This Week At The New Continental

By Jadie Swales Barnes
Contributor
Published 26th Feb 2025, 15:54 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 08:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Head down to the CAMRA award winning pub, serving quality food, drink and culture on Preston's riverside, also home of live music & arts venue The Boatyard.

On Thursday 27th February head on down for this week's Snug Sofa Sessions with Dave Gardner's Tales Of The Road & The Wilderness, a fantastic free entry show!

The evening will be a night of roots based originals and adaptations of traditional English folk songs with stories and readings from Dave Gardner's upcoming book.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Friday 28th February performing will be Brave Rival, a rock band on a mission!

Dave GardnerDave Gardner
Dave Gardner

No gimmicks, no frills, just raw, high-energy, riff driven rock that demands to be heard!

Classic Rock Magazine - "Watch their ascension continue"

On Saturday 29th February DJing at the Unlocked event is Danny Rampling plus special guest DJs.

Danny Rampling was one of the first superstar DJ luminaries in the electronic music scene, remaining a true pionneer and visionary in the global dance arena.

Limited tickets available!

For more information and to buy tickets visit the website - www.newcontinental.net

Related topics:CAMRAPreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice