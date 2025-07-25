Whalley Gets the Groove: Sam Flanagan Set to Perform

Tour DJ for Nile Rodgers & Chic, Sam has played some of the world’s biggest stages including Ibiza Rocks, Reading and Leeds Festival, and supported legendary acts like De La Soul and Soul II Soul. He has also DJ’d Liam Gallagher’s official after show party, bringing his signature multi-genre style to one of British music’s most iconic names.

Known for mixing soul, funk, disco, hip hop, house and indie with precision and energy, Sam has been praised by The Guardian as "Lancashire’s answer to 2 Many DJs" and described by DJ Yoda as "the hot UK mixtape name".

His mixes have featured on BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music, and BBC Sounds, and he was named one of the best multi-genre DJs in the UK by BBC Introducing. As a producer, his tracks have been played by Purple Disco Machine and Dr Packer in clubs across Europe.

Locally, many will remember Sam from his early days at Blackburn’s Cellar Bar, where he built a cult following and helped define the soundtrack of a generation. Now, he returns to his Lancashire roots for a rare hometown set in Whalley.

"Booking Sam Flanagan is a huge moment for Whalley Artisan Market," said Laura Johnson, co-founder of Crafty Vintage. "It’s not every day you get a DJ with this kind of pedigree playing in a village setting. This one’s not to be missed."

The market runs from 11am to 4pm with Sam performing live from 12.30pm. Expect a vibrant mix of artisan stalls, vintage traders, handmade goods, street food and great music.

Nearby places to eat and drink include Vault Bar & Kitchen, Whalley Wine Bar, Fifty9, King Street Kitchen, Deux Amis, The Dog Inn and The DeLacy Arms.

About Crafty Vintage

Crafty Vintage curates artisan markets and cultural events across the North West. For over 15 years, they have transformed public spaces into thriving hubs of creativity, community and independent spirit.

