Whalley Artisan Market returns to bring culture and creativity to the Ribble Valley
The Whalley Artisan Market is renowned for its eclectic mix of stalls, featuring talented artisans and producers from across the Ribble Valley and beyond. Visitors can expect an array of handcrafted jewellery, bespoke clothing, unique home décor, and exquisite art pieces. The market also showcases the region’s finest food and drink, including organic produce, crepes, freshly baked goods, locally brewed craft ales plus fresh coffee and bacon butties!
"We are thrilled to bring the Whalley Monthly Artisan Market to the heart of the Ribble Valley," said event organiser Laura E Johnson. "Our goal is to celebrate the incredible talent and creativity within our community, while providing a platform for local artisans to share their work. This market not only supports small businesses but also enhances the cultural vibrancy of Whalley. This Sunday we have several startups launching at Crafty Vintage.”
In addition to shopping, the market will feature live music performances by local singer Arthur Geldard, creating a lively and festive atmosphere.
About Whalley Artisan Market:
Whalley Artisan Market is a community-focused event that aims to support local artisans, promote sustainable practices, and enhance the cultural life of Whalley and the Ribble Valley. Held monthly, the market has become a beloved fixture in the local calendar, attracting visitors from near and far.
Whalley Village
Whilst in Whalley, why not take the opportunity to visit the charming local wine bars, exquisite restaurants, and unique independent shops that line the village streets? Additionally, a visit to the historic Whalley Abbey is a must, offering a glimpse into the area's rich heritage and providing a peaceful retreat in its beautiful gardens.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, May 26, 2024
Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: Swan Pub Car Park, Whalley, BB7 9SN
Dogs are most welcome
Toilets Available