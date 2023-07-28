Whalley Artisan market returns: a captivating showcase of craftsmanship and community

Whalley Lancashire - Crafty Vintage are thrilled to announce the much-anticipated return of the Whalley Artisan Market, a delightful celebration of local craftsmanship, sustainable fashion, and heartwarming connections. Taking place this Sunday amidst the picturesque landscapes of the Ribble Valley village of Whalley, this vibrant event promises a day filled with shopping, entertainment, and shared memories.

Discover Unique Artisanal Treasures

Whalley Artisan Market will enchant visitors with an exceptional selection of handcrafted artisanal products. From intricately designed jewellery to beautifully crafted home decor, attendees will have the opportunity to discover unique treasures that reflect the essence of the talented local artisans.

Laura E Johnson founder of Crafty Vintage

Sustainable Fashion: A Focus on Eco-Conscious Style

This month, the market proudly takes a stand for sustainability in fashion. We are excited to showcase a greater number of pre-loved designer boutiques, offering retro Gucci, rare Prada pieces, and ultra-rare casual classics from renowned brands such as The CP Company and Stone Island. Embracing eco-conscious style has never been more stylish, and visitors can explore the world of sustainable fashion while making a positive impact on the environment.

Rekindle Connections with Cherished Friends

More than just a shopping destination, Whalley Artisan Market encourages visitors to embrace the spirit of togetherness. Whether meeting long-lost friends or besties they haven't seen in far too long, the event presents the perfect opportunity to rekindle connections and create lasting memories in the serene ambience of Whalley.

Whalley Artisan Market

Entertainment and Culinary Delights

To complement the shopping experience, the market offers an array of entertainment for all ages. Live music performances will grace the airwaves, filling the atmosphere with delightful melodies. Foodies will be delighted with a wide selection of delectable street food served from a charmingly repurposed former fire engine, adding a touch of uniqueness to the culinary offerings.

Event Details

Date: This Sunday July 30

Whalley Artisan Market Poster

Time: Gates open at 11am

Location: The rear of the Swan Hotel, Whalley, Lancashire

"We are beyond excited to bring back the Whalley Artisan Market, a celebration of local talent and community spirit," said Laura E Johnson, the driving force behind the event. "Our aim is to provide a memorable and immersive experience for all attendees, showcasing the best of Whalley and the Ribble Valley while promoting sustainable fashion and fostering cherished connections."

Come join us this Sunday at Whalley Artisan Market, a feast for the senses and a celebration of creativity, sustainability, and camaraderie in the heart of the Ribble Valley. This event promises to be an unmissable day of joy and togetherness.