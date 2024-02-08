We Wear Boost brings confidence and comfort to Liverpool with Bravissimo pop-up shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This exciting event on February 10, from 10am to 6pm, will offer breast cancer survivors in and around the city a chance to experience the unique comfort and confidence Boost breast forms bring.

Boost breast forms are unlike any other. Designed with the needs of women in mind, they move, feel, and look natural, while being lightweight, breathable, and incredibly comfortable. Ditch the heavy, outdated silicone prostheses and discover a world of freedom and self-expression.

The We Wear Boost pop-up at Bravissimo is more than just a shopping experience. It's a chance to connect with a supportive community, receive expert advice from trained fitters, and leave feeling empowered and beautiful.

We Wear Boost - Innovative Breast Form Solutions Post Mastectomy.

“We’re excited to bring the Boost experience to Liverpool and partner with Bravissimo, a company known for its commitment to body positivity and inclusivity,” says Sam Jackman, Founder of We Wear Boost.

“We believe every woman deserves to feel confident and comfortable in her own skin, and we’re here to help make that happen.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, February 10t

Time: 10AM to 6PM

Location: Bravissimo, Unit 8 St Peter's Arcade, Liverpool ONE, Liverpool, L1 3DE

Don’t miss this chance to:

Discover the revolutionary We Wear Boost breast forms

Receive expert advice from trained fitters

Connect with a supportive community of women

Leave feeling empowered and beautiful

We Wear Boost is a company on a mission to redefine what mastectomy prosthesis can be.