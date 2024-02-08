We Wear Boost brings confidence and comfort to Liverpool with Bravissimo pop-up shop
and live on Freeview channel 276
This exciting event on February 10, from 10am to 6pm, will offer breast cancer survivors in and around the city a chance to experience the unique comfort and confidence Boost breast forms bring.
Boost breast forms are unlike any other. Designed with the needs of women in mind, they move, feel, and look natural, while being lightweight, breathable, and incredibly comfortable. Ditch the heavy, outdated silicone prostheses and discover a world of freedom and self-expression.
The We Wear Boost pop-up at Bravissimo is more than just a shopping experience. It's a chance to connect with a supportive community, receive expert advice from trained fitters, and leave feeling empowered and beautiful.
“We’re excited to bring the Boost experience to Liverpool and partner with Bravissimo, a company known for its commitment to body positivity and inclusivity,” says Sam Jackman, Founder of We Wear Boost.
“We believe every woman deserves to feel confident and comfortable in her own skin, and we’re here to help make that happen.”
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, February 10t
Time: 10AM to 6PM
Location: Bravissimo, Unit 8 St Peter's Arcade, Liverpool ONE, Liverpool, L1 3DE
Don’t miss this chance to:
Discover the revolutionary We Wear Boost breast forms
Receive expert advice from trained fitters
Connect with a supportive community of women
Leave feeling empowered and beautiful
We Wear Boost is a company on a mission to redefine what mastectomy prosthesis can be.
Their innovative breast forms are lightweight, breathable, and move and feel natural, offering women comfort, confidence, and freedom. We Wear Boost is committed to empowering women and creating a world where every woman feels beautiful in her own skin.For media inquiries, please contact: