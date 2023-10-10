Want an easier, more affordable move? Redrow launches part exchange in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Potential homebuyers are invited to meet with Redrow’s friendly new home experts and discover more about part exchange and how they can enjoy a faster move into their dream home, as well as answer any questions about the development and buying process.

Events will be held at the following developments:

- Tabley Green in Fulwood

A representative image of Redrow homes, similar to those being built at Worden Gardens

- The Grange at Yew Tree Park in Burscough

- Worden Gardens in Leyland

- Sycamore Manor in Whittle-le-Woods

For homebuyers who choose part exchange, Redrow becomes the cash buyer for your existing home with no messy chains or estate agent fees, skipping all the traditional home-selling headaches and fast-tracking you straight into your future home.

The benefits of art exchange

1. Guarantees a cash buyer for your home – a welcome relief if you’re struggling to sell your current home.

2. As the process is between Redrow and you, this removes complicated chain delays, often making the moving process quicker and avoiding nasty surprises.

3. You will receive a fair value for your existing home, valued by independent experts.

4. You can remain in your existing home until your new home is ready.

5. Redrow covers all estate agent’s fees, meaning you can avoid costs you would be paying if selling on the open market.

6. It is a streamlined transaction and purchasers are given professional support and guidance throughout the process.

James Holmear, director at Redrow, said: “We’ve listened to our customers, and understand many are putting off buying simply due to the stress and hassle that comes with taking their next step on the property ladder. Whether that’s downsizing, upsizing or something in between, as housebuilders, we have a unique opportunity to help people in Lancashire secure their dream home without all the fuss of complicated chain delays or the emotional nature of moving on from a much-loved family home.

We’re excited to welcome prospective homebuyers into our developments to speak with our friendly Sales Team and find out more about our new Part Exchange scheme which can help ease their worries ahead of their next move.”

As well as making your move easy through Part Exchange, Redrow homes are also designed to offer a stress-free lifestyle experience thanks to industry-leading energy efficient technology and an end-to-end customer service experience.

For further information about Redrow’s homes in Lancashire visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/locations/north-west/lancashire