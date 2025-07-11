Waddow Hall hosts Clitheroe's biggest tribute festival!

Event Highlights
Friday 19 September – Country Music Night (3pm – 10pm)
Kick off the weekend in Western style with foot-tapping country tribute acts under the late-summer skies. Dust off your cowboy boots and prepare for an evening of classic country anthems and festival atmosphere.
Performances from:
- Georgia Barker
- Counterfeit Miranda Lambert - Xanthe Gill
- Lainey Wilson UK Tribute
- Chris Stapleton UK
- Madeline as Shinia Twain
With cowboy karaoke, line dancing and even a rodeo bull it’s a Hoedown you won’t want to miss.
Saturday 20 September – 80s & 90s Icon Night (12pm – 10pm)
Get nostalgic with hits from the 80s and 90s.
Featuring live performances from:
- Lee as George Michael
- Charles as Elton John
- Bon Jordi – Bon Jovi tribute
- Abba Fever – The ABBA Tribute
- Mercury – Queen tribute band
Expect a high-energy day filled with timeless anthems that defined a generation. It’s going to be epic!
Sunday 21 September – Pop Family Day (12pm – 8pm)
Round off the weekend with a family-friendly celebration of modern pop. Expect live performances, children’s activities a plenty, and a laid-back daytime vibe.
Featuring tributes to:
- George Ezra – The Ezra Collective
- Lady Gaga – Mistress of Mayhem
- Rob as Bruno Mars
- Ed Sheeran – The Ed Show Live
- Sabrina Carpenter – Performed by Carrie Fern
- Kaylie Malone as Taylor Swift
It’s the perfect finale for music fans of all ages.
Venue & Accessibility
All performances take place at Waddow Hall, located on Waddington Road, Clitheroe, in the scenic Ribble Valley. The site offers stunning surroundings and a welcoming atmosphere for festival‑goers of all ages.
The festival is committed to accessibility:
- A raised accessible viewing platform will be available for attendees with disabilities, ensuring a clear line of sight to the stage.
- The platform will include dedicated delay speakers, providing high-quality sound for an immersive experience.
- Accessible parking will also be provided.
Ticket Information
- Adult (16+): From £15 per day
- Children (5–15): £10 per day
- Children under 5: Free
Advance booking is strongly recommended due to limited capacity.
“We’re thrilled to launch Echo Tribute Festival—offering a new and affordable way for music lovers to enjoy live performances in a breathtaking setting,” said the event organisers. “As locals, we wanted to bring an exciting new event right here to our hometown. From country to 80s/90s icons to family pop, there’s something for everyone this September—it’s not to be missed.”
Further Details
For full lineup announcements, ticket packages, and FAQs, please visit: