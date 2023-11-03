Visit the Met Opera on a trip to your local cinema with The Met: Live in HD

Anthony Davis’s groundbreaking opera, X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X, which premiered in 1986, arrives at the Met at long last this autumn. UK audiences will have the chance to see X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X screened live in local cinemas, the transmission is distributed in the UK by Trafalgar Releasing.

Robert O’Hara, who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2020 for his direction of Slave Play, oversees a new staging that imagines Malcolm as an everyman whose story transcends time and space. A cast of breakout artists take part in the operatic retelling of Malcom X’s life. Baritone Will Liverman, who triumphed in the Met premiere of Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones, sings Malcolm. Soprano Leah Hawkins plays his mother, Louise; mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis is his sister Ella; bass-baritone Michael Sumuel is his brother Reginald; and tenor Victor Ryan Robertson is the Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad.