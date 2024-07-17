Unleash Your Potential at the Pink Link Summer Regional Event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Women are concerned about the impact of pausing their businesses during the holidays, but the Pink Link business network is taking action!

On Wednesday 7 August, women are being encouraged to take a break from the daily grind to invest in their personal and professional growth. The Pink Link Summer Regional event is the perfect opportunity for business owners, professionals and artisans to gain fresh perspectives, new skills, and make valuable connections to elevate their businesses.

Combining enchantment with sustainability, The Wellbeing Farm, is nestled in the picturesque Lancashire countryside. The main barn will be brimming with exhibitors showcasing a wide variety of products and services, providing ample opportunities to network and explore exciting collaborations with like-minded women dedicated to mutual growth and success.

Engaging business masterclasses by Del Parsons Coaching will provide practical skills and knowledge to propel your business forward and Sparks HR will discuss how to help and retain valuable members of staff going through the menopause.

Pink Link Summer Regional women in business event

Interactive wellbeing workshops will feature uplifting and interactive wellbeing workshops including sound baths, laughter yoga, and glass walking and a relaxing treatment room will offer reiki and massage sessions.

After a delicious lunch, two powerhouse female entrepreneurs will share their inspiring stories and offer invaluable insights. Shalom Lloyd is the founder of Naturally Tiwa Skincare; a natural skincare company built on valuing healthy, ethical, and sustainable living whilst empowering African women. CEO of iWoman Media, Ngunan Adamu is an accomplished producer, presenter, and international multimedia trainer at the BBC. Promoting diversity and empowerment within the industry, her initiatives span women’s entertainment, exploration, and global inspiration.

Coral Horn, founder of Pink Link said “Women can’t afford to put their business on hold until after the holidays, so whether you're just starting out or looking to scale up, this event is aimed at helping you to overcome challenges, avoid feeling stuck and isolated, and give you ideas to help you achieve those 2024 goals you set at the beginning of the year.”

This event is open for all supporters of female entrepreneurship. For more information and to book your place, visit the Pink Link website. Spaces are limited, so book your spot today and get ready for an unforgettable experience!