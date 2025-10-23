Two Lancashire Pumpkin Patches Named Among the UK’s Best

TripAdvisor data reveals where families can find the county’s top pumpkin-picking spots this autumn

Pumpkin season has arrived, and families across Lancashire are getting ready for one of the most-loved autumn traditions, a trip to the pumpkin patch. Now, new analysis of TripAdvisor reviews has revealed that two Lancashire venues have been named among the UK’s best places for pumpkin picking.

According to the data, Ridgeway Farm in Blackpool and Mrs Dowson’s Farm Park in Clayton-le-Dale have emerged as the county’s top-rated pumpkin destinations.

Ridgeway Farm earned its place on the list as a hidden gem, with 13% of its TripAdvisor reviews mentioning pumpkin picking, showing just how popular its autumn offering has become. Meanwhile, Mrs Dowson’s Farm Park, one of Lancashire’s biggest family attractions, had 14 pumpkin mentions across more than 700 reviews, proving it remains a go-to destination for seasonal family fun.

Why pumpkin picking is booming

Marketing experts at Add People say the rise of pumpkin patches reflects a wider trend in how small businesses connect with their communities.

“Pumpkin patches have become a huge seasonal marketing success story,” says Jack Bird, Branded Expert at Add People. “They’re not only family-friendly, but they create highly shareable moments for social media. Businesses that tap into seasonal events like this can see real growth in footfall and brand visibility, lessons that apply to small businesses across all industries.”

The data behind the findings

Researchers analysed TripAdvisor reviews for more than 30 farms, cafés and family attractions across the UK. They looked at both the total number of reviews mentioning pumpkin picking and the percentage of visitors who highlighted pumpkins specifically, to uncover the venues most closely associated with the autumn tradition.

Whether you’re looking for a fun-filled family day out or just the perfect pumpkin for carving, Lancashire’s farms are proving they’ve got some of the best patches in the country.