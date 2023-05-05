Twin Lizzy The Wild Ones are in town with a sting in their tails at the Continental, Preston in June

Twin Lizzy v The Scopyons

Considered one of the closest sounding and most energetic tributes to Thin Lizzy and the music of Phil Lynott, Twin Lizzy are set to hit the stage at The Continental Preston June 3.The four piece band from Chorley Lancashire have been playing venues up and down the country to large crowds with audience members often saying they are the closest sounding tribute to Lizzy and Lynott and together with a stage performance to rival any tribute band currently on the circuit have gained a reputation for putting on an authentic live Thin Lizzy experience.

Drummer Neil who takes on the daunting job of recreating the drumming style of Brian Downey said: "I'm probably in the best Lizzy tribute band in the UK and working Downey's signature style has been a work in progress as I'm picking up more of his chops each time I listen to the tracks we play, with Twin Lizzy we not only play the usual hits such as The Boys are Back in Town or Jailbreak but also more challenging and lesser played tracks such as Renegade, Angel of Death or Showdown which Lizzy fans love to hear live.”

Lead singer and bassist Roger filling Phil Lynott's boots said: "We’re looking forward to bringing our show to The Conti, Covid has made things difficult for everyone in the music industry but we've all pushed through and fans can now come out and support bands and venues by buying tickets in advance, we've worked hard and listened to feedback in crafting our set and stage performance which will ensure Lizzy fans are not disappointed, in fact the feedback we've had so far this year has been phenomenal telling me we've got the ingredients to do the late Phil Lynott and the boys proud.”We will be supported by the UK's top Scorpions Tribute The Scopyons who will bring a sting to the night.Tickets are available from The Continental.