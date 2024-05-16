'Try before you buy' darts shop visiting Longridge this weekend
Red Rose Darts, a Preston based specialist darts retailer, will be taking their unique "try before you buy" darts pop-up shop to Longridge on Saturday May 18. The pop-up shop is open to all ages and will take place between midday and 4pm at Wilfrid's Club in Longridge.
Thanks to the emergence of Luke 'The Nuke' Littler, darts has had an explosion in popularity over recent months. For anyone new to darts, Red Rose Darts will be on hand throughout the event to give guidance and advice to help customers find the right set of darts, without having to break the bank.
There will be over 500 different dart sets available to purchase on the day. This includes a big range of low cost darts for those just starting out and an array of top player darts including Michael Van Gerwen, Phil Taylor, Luke Littler, Gary Anderson, Nathan Aspinall, Joe Cullen, Chris Dobey, Ryan Searle, Josh Rock, Dave Chisnall + lots more.
In addition to darts, Red Rose Darts promise a huge range of dart flights, shafts, cases, accessories and equipment for sale, including dartboards, dartboard surrounds, lights and Mats. Further details are available on the Red Rose Darts website: www.redrosedarts.co.uk/popupshop