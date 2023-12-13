'Try before you buy' darts pop-up shop coming to Longridge this weekend

A unique darts pop-up shop will be heading to Longridge for the first time on Saturday

Red Rose Darts, a Preston based specialist darts retailer, will be visiting Longridge on Saturday December 16 with its unique "try before you buy" darts pop-up shop.

The event will take place between midday and 4pm at St Wilfrid's Club in Longridge.

For anyone new to darts, Red Rose Darts will be on hand throughout the event to give guidance and advice so you can find the right set of darts to get you underway, without having to break the bank. There will be a big range of low cost darts for those just starting out.

Customers can try out darts before they buy. Photo: Red Rose Darts

The pop-up shop stocks all leading brands including Winmau, Unicorn, Harrows, Condor and Mission, as well as top players including World Champion Michael Smith, Michael Van Gerwen, Gary Anderson, Joe Cullen, Danny Noppert, Josh Rock and Lancashire darts star David Chisnall.

There will also be a huge range of dart flights, shafts, cases, accessories, dartboards and much more for sale.

With Christmas on the horizon, and the PDC Darts World Championship starting this Friday, the event promises a great opportunity to treat yourself or to pick up a gift for the darts fan in your life.