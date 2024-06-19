Trusted Lancashire business delivers new state of the art vending option to local businesses..
Benson's has teamed up with Shmoo Milkshakes to launch the machine earlier this year, which they say will bring out your inner child no matter what your age!
Craig Fairclough, commercial director at Leyland-based Benson's, says that with no artificial colours, sweeteners or preservatives, businesses can rest easy knowing that they are offering a healthier drink option to their customers in four best-selling flavours.
The machine has been given a big thumbs up from Rascal's Party and Play Centre in Preston. Delighted owner Damian North said:
"We have had our new machine for over a month and have never looked back. The machine looks fantastic, is very easy to use and is very reliable. Our staff love it as it gives them more time to interact with our customers and results in shorter queue times, happier customers and a great tasting product."
Benson's newest team member, marketing manager Jill Clark is pictured here with one of the delicious tasting strawberry shakes.
Benson's is a family-run business that has now been on the go for over 40 years. Based on Centurion Way Industrial Estate in Leyland, it has secured repeat contracts in the area with Dr Oetker, Evans Vanodine, Baxi Heating and Lancashire Daf among many others.
Flip Out Preston is the latest collaboration to trial Shmoo and are already observing a spring in their customers' steps!
Peter Ryan, sales director at Benson's has over 18 years' experience working in vending service and sales. Should you want any information on how to organise a free trial of this popular machine contact Peter directly on:
07976 632864 or e-mail: [email protected].
