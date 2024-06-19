Truck pulling event returns to Lancashire this summer
From humble beginnings just over 8 years ago starting with a community bike ride, the seed was sown, growing into the series of Linking Leyland events which have taken place over the last three years.
Stuart Derbyshire from Leyland Trucks is both the founder and organiser of these events which will take place between June and July, raising funds for local charities. All proceeds will be shared between St Catherine’s Hospice, Tender Nursing Care, Northwest Air Ambulance and Just4Children, all local causes who have been a pillar of support for the community during times of need.
The events which encourage the community to come together for a walk, run or ride, while raising money for worthwhile charitable causes has grown in popularity over the years, with the highlight of these events being the fun, yet challenging 8-ton truck pull!
This firm family favourite kickstarts the Leyland series of activities on Sunday 23rd June at 3pm.
Final preparations are currently underway, with the event taking place outside Thrive Gym, Leyland, coinciding with St Catherine’s Yellow Ribbon Day Event, which is only a short walk away.
Lancashire DAF are the headline sponsor for the event, along with Thrive Gym, Goodyear and Atlas Copco. Entry is still open if you wish to participate and a chance to get your name etched into history on the legendary shield, along with full bragging rights!
Participation costs £10 per team member and requires you to assemble a team of four willing and courageous participants, all proceeds go to the nominated charities.
To find out more, please visit https://tinyurl.com/Linkingleyland24
