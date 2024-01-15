Triple bill of powerful tales from Paradise Heights plays coming to The Platform Theatre, Morecambe

Joe O’Byrne, The award winning Bolton playwright, creator of the The Haunting of Blaine Manor which is going down fabulously with audiences all over the county, is bringing a further three of his critically acclaimed productions to Morecambe. The plays that are part of his celebrated series Tales from Paradise Heights that are now beginning to catch up with the success of the chilling haunter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tales from Paradise Heights are a series of separate but connected tales, all set in the heart of a crumbling urban community, a shattered, shuttered forgotten town. They’ve been called a chronicle of broken Britain and a Canterbury Tales for today.

It’s a place where the mean and moody streets whisper secrets, and where between the crumbling walls and stripped out shells these people call home you will find comedy, tragedy, heart, soul and humanity. You can jump on board with these separate plays at any point, watch them in any order but when you see more than one you see the connections between them. There’s enough thrills in each to make you want to see the other tales.

But there’s something else...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diane's Deli: A Tale from Paradise Heights. Photo: Joe O'Byrne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s something strange here, a darkness nibbling at the edges, a place where the urban meets the supernatural, a community shrouded in ghostly noir. There’s an angel flitting through the tales, she used to live here, and there’s at least one ghost. There’s a cyclops doorman, a feared Frankenstein of a man, he’ll tell you the tale of the eye that died over a whiskey ’n' dry — he’s a Beast who finds his Beauty, and a whole lot of trouble. Look closely for an angel of death and oh yes...a stolen baby in a jar, the twin sister of...really, there are so many real but ‘magically or tragically touched’ characters that we have to stop there, we’d stray into spoiler territory.

The reception for The Bench: A Tale from Paradise Heights at the Platform last September was wonderful, and on tour the play has gone down phenomenally with audiences applauding between the scenes and standing ovations at the end. As these plays have been rolled out across the UK, the reviews and word of mouth have built up an army of fans for the series, with O'Byrne described as the Salford Scorsese and the new Jimmy McGovern. What better for theatres than audiences that want to return for more, and have more well reviewed plays all from the same playwright waiting for them? Well The Platform Theatre and Morecambe audiences are in for a treat as three more plays from the series are coming there between now and March.

Strawberry Jack: A Tale from Paradise Heights premieres in its new form on January 24, 2024

Diane's Deli: A Tale from Paradise Heights on February 28, 2024

Emma Laidlaw (Cassandra - Diane's Deli). Photo: Darren McGinn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I'm Frank Morgan - RewiRED: A Tale from Paradise Heights on March 27, 2024

Extraordinary characters in seat gripping tales. Powerful, gritty comedy/dramas set in an urban community and all shot through with a rich vein of the supernatural. These are adults only tales but there's no doubt that this is a series that would work fabulously on TV, and it was born in the North West. Don't miss your opportunity to catch them on stage in Morecambe.

For plots and tickets check The Platform Website

https://uk.patronbase.com/_ThePlatform/Productions