Tree, two, one, go! Squirrels from New Longton achieve Scouting's Top Award

Nine children aged four-six from 1st New Longton Scouts have achieved their Chief Scout Acorn - the highest award for the section. The Squirrel section only opened in May and this made it a race against time for the nine young people who had until Christmas to do everything they needed to achieve their Chief Scout Acorn award. With hard work, they got there!

New Longton Squirrels have achieved their Chief Scout Acorn award. Photo: Chris Worthington

The nine children had an amazing time trying lots of new activities to achieve this. They even did extra badge work at home to ensure they achieved their Chief Scout Acorn award before their sixth birthday. Some of their activities included: visiting a local fire station; going on a hike in the woods and cleaning up litter in the local area. Parents were extremely positive about the skills for life that the children had gained and the confidence they had gained through joining the Scouting movement. This was clear from how excited the children were to share their adventures with each other.

Tonight, they had been using their imagination to build models from recycleable materials, but other nights they had tried fencing (sword fighting), learning how to care for hedgehogs, tryng food from different places around the world and learning songs to sing around a campfire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Worthington the leader in charge of the Squirrels (known to the children by his Squirrel name Duggee) said: "I am really proud that we can offer such incredible opportunities for these children. They benefit from the opportunity to learn new skills and go on amazing adventures with their friends. I would encourage any parent to consider getting their child involved in Scouting and for any adults to consider getting involved as a volunteer. It is only due to our fantastic volunteer team that we can offer these experineces."

1st New Longton Squirrels cooking together. Photo: Chris Worthington