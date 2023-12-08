Tree, two, one, go! Squirrels from New Longton achieve Scouting's Top Award
The nine children had an amazing time trying lots of new activities to achieve this. They even did extra badge work at home to ensure they achieved their Chief Scout Acorn award before their sixth birthday. Some of their activities included: visiting a local fire station; going on a hike in the woods and cleaning up litter in the local area. Parents were extremely positive about the skills for life that the children had gained and the confidence they had gained through joining the Scouting movement. This was clear from how excited the children were to share their adventures with each other.
Tonight, they had been using their imagination to build models from recycleable materials, but other nights they had tried fencing (sword fighting), learning how to care for hedgehogs, tryng food from different places around the world and learning songs to sing around a campfire.
Chris Worthington the leader in charge of the Squirrels (known to the children by his Squirrel name Duggee) said: "I am really proud that we can offer such incredible opportunities for these children. They benefit from the opportunity to learn new skills and go on amazing adventures with their friends. I would encourage any parent to consider getting their child involved in Scouting and for any adults to consider getting involved as a volunteer. It is only due to our fantastic volunteer team that we can offer these experineces."
So what next for these fantastic children? Next week, they start the next part of their Scouting journey moving up to Beavers where they will continue to learn new things and go on new adventues - some are even going on their first camp in January with the rest of 1st New Longton Scout Group. We have no doubt that they will have made many fantastic memories being a Squirrel Scout over the past seven months. If you or your child is intested in joining Scouting in Lancashire visit: https://westlancsscouts.org.uk/want-to-join/