Trash at the Tap

Celebrating pride and raising money for Galop's excellent work with lgbtq victims of violence and abuse, this night will feature five live music acts and rock and alternative bangers played by Trash DJs.

Starting the night from 7.30pm will be Martha MacLaren with her lo fi guitar songs full of ethereal storytelling. This young artist will be one to watch over the next few years.

FirstNameFrank is next up - A man, a piano, a laptop, a small collection of microphones, musical trinkets, and songs. FirstnameFrank is a simple project from Frank Beaver, past-time band leader of a six piece vaudeville punk troupe, star27, and long-time teacher of piano, music, and media. Full-time reader, part-time painter, real-time drinker.

Flyer for Trash Does Pride. Photo: Paddy Green

We will then be joined by Davina Regina and the Flying Handbags, a band that serves as both a creative outlet and a symbol of acceptance, meshing melody and identity in a unique blend. This is more than just music; it's a statement, a movement, and a story waiting to be heard.

After that, indefinite articles will be making their Preston debut as a three piece band, Manchester-based Indefinite Articles recently debuted in full band form, after nearly a decade plying their trade as a solo punk that saw them play some of the UK's best small venues and festivals including 2000 Trees and Strummercamp.

Musically influenced by any and all styles, channeled into a poppy new wave/punk sound FFO Against Me! and Buzzcocks. Lyrically, their songs cover subjects including love, anger and Coronation Street - all the usual bases.

Finally we have Zvilnik - If you're in the market for a sci-fi prog surf cabaret rock band, Zvilnik are your new superconductors of eccentricity, telling stories out of some leftfield twilight zone of their own unique construction. Swinging from high energy noise to low down boot-knockers and calling at all stations inbetween, this dastardly trio is prepared to use every dirty trick up their collective sleeve to drag you into their world.

In-between all the live music and afterwards, Trash DJs will be playing a mixture of rock, indie, punk and other alternative tunes for people to dance thier rainbow socks off!

This amazing night is only £6 entry - tickets are available on skiddle (https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Preston/Vinyl-Tap-Preston/Trash-Presents-Preston-Pride-Alternative-Afterparty/36651276/#tickets) or on the door until we sell out. All ticket profits will be going to the charity, and all money raised will be matched by The Davies Foundation.