Trafford Centre announces magical festive experience at 'The Grotto'

In this enchanted land of wonder and enchantment, dreams do come true and letters to Santa require a very special delivery.

Assisted by Santa's Elves, families will embark on an adventure through the Candy Cane Land and Enchanted Forest in search of Santa’s Merry Mailroom, before delivering their very own letter to Santa in his cosy cabin.

A Christmas Market will complete the experience, where families can enjoy a mug of gourmet hot chocolate and other sweet treats, view and purchase their professional photo and browse other branded merchandise, for that extra special festive commemoration.

Meet Santa at the Trafford Centre

This brand new experience is set in the heart of the Trafford Centre on Lower Peel Avenue, by the Dolphin Fountain.

There will also be dedicated ‘relaxed sessions’, with quieter music, dimmer lights, and fewer visitors, ensuring that every child can enjoy the enchantment of meeting Santa in a comfortable and inclusive environment.

Tickets cost £25 for children, which includes entry to the experience, letter for Santa and pencil, as well as an age-appropriate gift. Entry for adults is £7.50.

Tickets are now available at thegrotto.co.uk.

