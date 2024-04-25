Touring brass band returns to Southport next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ticketed public concert, organised by local friendship group Ormskirk and Southport Oddfellows, starts at 3pm.

Based in Leicestershire, the 28-piece band regularly competes at local and national level. The show, which will last around two hours with an interval, will cover genres such as classical, opera, stage and film, as well as traditional brass band works and compositions.

Rob Boulter, Founder and former Musical Director of Oddfellows Brass, still plays in the band. He describes the show as the “ideal introduction to a live brass band, and also right up the street of seasoned concert-goers”.

He added: “We love bringing our music to all corners of the UK and seeing audiences singing and dancing along. I’m sure the Southport crowd will be no different. We can’t wait!”

Oddfellows Brass previously performed in Southport in 2019 as part of the Oddfellows national annual conference programme.

The Oddfellows is one of the UK’s oldest and largest friendly societies and has sponsored and supported the band since its formation in 1981.

Branch Secretary at Ormskirk and Southport Oddfellows, Bonita Hesketh, said: “We’re very much looking forward to welcoming the band to Southport. Oddfellows Brass always puts on a spectacular show.

“If you can’t make it down, don’t worry. We’ve got plenty more brilliant events coming up for local residents to enjoy.”

Tickets for the concert cost £8 and are available by contacting Judith Catton on [email protected] or 01704 545 279.

Other upcoming events being organised by the local friendship group include a tour of Liverpool’s Athanaeum with cream tea on Thursday 23 May and a trip to Birkenhead Priory and Williamson Museum on 27 June.

The Society, which aims to improve people’s lives through friendship and support, also hosts around 60 free online events every month that are accessible to everyone.

As well as the social events, Oddfellows members can access a wide range of benefits, including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also volunteering opportunities and the chance to contribute to fundraising initiatives.

Contact Bonita on [email protected] or 01695 424 149 or visit www.oddfellows.co.uk for more information about Ormskirk and Southport Oddfellows. There will also be opportunities to learn more about the Society on the day.