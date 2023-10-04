Top stand up comedians come to Chorley for Cash for Kids

Local SEN cheer and Dance group Shooting Stars have been given the opportunity to take part and all money raised on behalf on the charity will be given back to the club to invest in helping them grow and develop further. From September 16 to October 16 the group have several events planned, from family bingo, to car boot sales, afternoon teas and even a stand up comedy night featuring some big names from the north west comedy scene, who have all given up their time in the name of charity. With tickets priced at only £12, this event is sure to sell out so organizers are keen for people to make sure they have their tickets in advance to avoid disappointment on the night. Tickets are available at Bootleggers bar and the Colliers Arms as well as Speakeasy and are also available online through Eventbrite.