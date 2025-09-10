Top Indian percussionist propels Ambleside-bound trio

One of India’s leading percussionists will add to the excitement and melodic creativity on offer at Zeffirellis in Ambleside on Sunday 28th September.

Gyan Singh, who appears with Scottish saxophonist Phil Bancroft’s Beautiful Storm at the popular lakeside music venue, is in huge demand internationally. Between trips to the UK to tour with Bancroft, Delhi-based Singh keeps up a busy schedule of festival appearances across the world with groups including Indo-Spanish ensemble Ativata and Slovenian-Indian group Kurkuma.

“It’s always great to have Gyan with us because he brings so much energy and musicality to the group,” says Bancroft, who has been a major figure on the Scottish jazz scene for over 30 years. “His diary’s always full, so we were lucky he was able to fit in our current UK tour between his other commitments.”

Bancroft belongs to a generation of Scottish jazz musicians that includes his fellow saxophonist, the internationally admired Tommy Smith and the late, much missed pianist Brian Kellock. He has performed with musicians from across the pop, jazz, classical and Celtic scenes and formed Beautiful Storm with Singh and Graeme Stephen, one of Europe’s most inventive guitarists, in 2023.

Phil Bancroft's Beautiful Storm trio with Gyan Singh (centre)

The group released their first album, Finding Hope (When All Seems Lost), towards the end of 2024 and toured Scotland very successfully earlier this year.

“It’s a great group to play in for me,” says Bancroft. “Gyan first came to UK audiences’ attention when he played with the Delhi band Mrigya, who caused a sensation at the Edinburgh Festival a few years ago. His virtuosity allows us to explore traditional Indian raga forms as well as Celtic-accented melodies and improvisation.”

Stephen, on guitar, brings vast experience playing jazz standards and working with Dutch string quartet Zapp4. He has also developed an international reputation for composing new soundtracks for classic silent films.

“We’re really looking forward to playing in Zeffirellis,” says Bancroft. “We’ve heard so much about it and we know it has a long history of bringing internationally renowned musicians to the area. It’ll be wonderful to follow in the footsteps of so many people that we’ve admired over the years.”