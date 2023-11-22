Tim Farron MP to lead celebrations at grand opening of retirement community in Kendal

A Retirement Living development on the outskirts of the Lake District is officially opening its doors on Thursday December 7, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event led by Westmorland and Lonsdale MP, Tim Farron.

Taking place at McCarthy Stone’s Alavana Place on Shap Road, starting at 11.30am to 2.30pm, Tim Farron will join current homeowners along with their friends and family to mark its Grand Opening and to kick-start celebrations for the new community that has formed there.

To help get visiting retirees into the Christmas spirit, there will be a selection of festive drinks on offer, which they can enjoy as they hear from the friendly McCarthy Stone team, as well as those already living at Alavana Place, about the unique brand of retirement living on offer.

Those wishing to attend must book in advance by calling 0800 882 1829.

Alavana Place is officially opening its doors. Photo: McCarthy Stone

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Tim Farron to officially open our fabulous new development in Kendal. Our easy to maintain, energy-efficient apartments allow homeowners to enjoy their independence, with the added benefit of communal areas for socialising with neighbours.

“Alavana Place has fast becomea thriving community of retirees looking to live their retirement to the full and we encourage anyone who wishes to experience first-hand the vibrant lifestyle on offer here to join us at our Grand Opening.”

Boasting a beautiful backdrop of Kendal Cricket Club views over the Cumbrian Fells, Alavana Place consists of 33 one and 22 two-bedroom low-maintenance apartments designed to enable the over 60s to enjoy maximum independence during retirement.

In addition to being within close proximity to Kendal’s many amenities, including several artisanal eateries and micro-producers, Alavana Place boasts superb facilities of its own. These include a maintained shared garden, a spacious communal lounge and terrace to meet with friends and new neighbours, and a well-appointed guest suite where visiting friends and family can stay. A 24-hour emergency call system and door video entry ensure peace of mind, while a House Manager is on site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development.