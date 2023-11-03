News you can trust since 1886
Three Georgian Christmases in Winckley Square 1813, 1824 and 1836 - talk by Susan Douglass

Susan's talk will fascinate you. Listen to the heart warming family stories, melodrama and some surprising real life plot twists. The stories may make you laugh, cry or possibly shock you.
By Patricia HarrisonContributor
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:55 GMT
The Gorst Family Winckley Square 1813. Photo: Susan DouglassThe Gorst Family Winckley Square 1813. Photo: Susan Douglass
The Gorst Family Winckley Square 1813. Photo: Susan Douglass

December 14 1.30pm-3.30pm, Central Methodist Church, Lune Street, Preston PR1 3NL. Join Friends of Winckley Square to enjoy a cosy Christmassy afternoon. Be greeted by Christmas Music and a Georgian Christmas slide show whilst you enjoy a mince pie, mulled wine (0%) or hot chocolate, followed by Susan's talk. Sit in the comfortable seats from the Odeon Cinema.

Pay £6.50 on the door or book on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/three-georgian-christmases-in-winckley-square-1813-1824-1836-tickets-746965402627?aff=oddtdtcreator

