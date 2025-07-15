This week at The Ferret

Head down to Preston's home of grassroots live music - making a racket since 2006.

On Thursday 17th July The Ferret brings you a fantastic free entry event with Fragile Animals, a dreamy indie-rock and shoegaze band from the Brisbane/Sunshine Coast area of Australia, known for their lush, melancholic sound and emotionally immersive song writing.

Also on the night catch Collectors; an indie band hailing from Preston, known for their emotive, guitar-driven compositions and intimate live performances along with goth rock band Art Gallery, known for their unique blend of dark aesthetics and experimental sounds.

Doors open at 7PM.

Ages 14+ (under 18s must be accompanied by a responsible adult)

On Friday 18th July it's emerging indie‑rock band Kiwi hailing from Lancaster and Morecambe Bay with a vibrant, guitar‑driven sound and energetic live performances.

Artistic collective Highwayves perform their crafted sound which races from spacious to suffocating, combining the dark aggression of grunge with dreamlike washes reminiscent of shoe-gaze, with support from alternative five-piece band Stil Life bringing you dreamy, melodic soundscapes with a blend of guitars and synthesisers.

Doors open at 7PM.

Fragile Animals

Advance tickets £8.50 (+Booking fee) via Skiddle: https://www.skiddle.com/e/41111817

On Saturday 19th July it's another free entry event which sees the Jonny Rockers Sound System return to The Ferret for a 'roots and dub' session with DJs taking you through till late.

Doors open at 3PM.

For more information and to apply to play at The Ferret visit www.theferret.live

The Ferret, 55 Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 2XQ