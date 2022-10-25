In partnership with Lancaster LitFest and The Herbarium Café, Benjamin will host this new event once a month as a celebration of words and local voices.

The event in question is called ‘The Wordarium’ and will be held at The Herbarium Bar and Café and every penny raised from the monthly event will be given directly to local charities.

Benjamin aims to raise money for four charities a year with the first three Wordarium events raising money for The Lancaster Men’s hub. The ‘LMH’ is a local charity operating out of The Cornerstone in Dalton Square that focuses on the mental health and wellbeing of men with their tag line being ‘Wellbeing through doing’.

The Woolly Hat Poet is bringing poetry and spoken word back to Lancaster with a monthly celebration of local voices – and it’s all to raise money for local charities.

Benjamin said: “When I moved to Lancaster in 2014 there really was a bustling spoken word scene in the city. Events such as ‘Lancaster Spotlight’ at The Storey, and ‘Working Title’, hosted by Big Charlie Poet helped me find my way into the world of performance poetry.

"Since the world went into lockdown these events no longer happen and that is a real shame.

“I want to give the people of Lancaster a place to have their voices heard in a space that is safe, inclusive and non-judgemental.

"Each event will offer ten open mic spots for local poets as well as a guest poet.

“We will also have a poetry book swap which is exactly what it sounds like; swap a poetry book you have read for one you haven’t!

“The money we raise will go to The Lancaster Men’s Hub so they can continue to support men of all ages with their wellbeing, physical and mental health.

"The LMH is a volunteer run charity and with more money they can continue to provide this critical service to the men of Lancaster.”

“The Wordarium project owes so much to the Working Title and Spotlight spoken word events that came before it” Benjamin said, “and I hope that The Wordarium can continue what they started.”

The Wordarium lands at The Herbarium Café October 26 with a 7.30pm start.

£4 entry with all proceeds going directly to the Lancaster Men’s Hub.

