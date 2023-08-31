UCLan graduates bring new comedy to Preston

Going through their final years of university in the midst of lockdowns and covid, bringing back this show means the world to them, and they are exciteded for the people of Lancashire to finally see what they have produced!

‘Feeling Haunted' is a new on-stage mockumentary that shows a lost episode of the hit (cancelled) TV show of the same name! It follows host, David G. Hostmann and cameraman, Terry F. Yerrald as they go into one of the most haunted houses they have ever encountered. With the help of Galina Pakulska, a powerful medium and the current (retired) owner of the house, Darlene Sweetly, they try to find out the root of the hauntings, and discover more than they bargained for. The story cuts from onstage action to on-screen interviews with previous residents of 'Oak House', as well as the occasional ad break. This spooktacular one-act comedy has been created and developed by members of Psycho Garbage, and is sure to bring you laughs, surprises, and maybe even a few scares! So you know who to call… if you're feeling haunted.