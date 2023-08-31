News you can trust since 1886
UCLan graduates bring new comedy to Preston

After graduating mid-lockdown, four UCLan graduates bring their original show 'Feeling Haunted?' back to Preston to be presented to the public as part of the Lancashire Encounter festival.
By Dylan HopkinsContributor
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read

Four graduates from The University of Central Lancashire are returning to Preston to perform their new comedy 'Feeling Haunted?'

Dominika, Dylan, Leah and Sam graduated in 2021 and have since been working on 'Feeling Haunted?' with their theatre company, Psycho Garbage.

Going through their final years of university in the midst of lockdowns and covid, bringing back this show means the world to them, and they are exciteded for the people of Lancashire to finally see what they have produced!

Dylan, Sam, Leah and Dominika in rehearsals for 'Feeling Haunted?'Dylan, Sam, Leah and Dominika in rehearsals for 'Feeling Haunted?'
Dylan, Sam, Leah and Dominika in rehearsals for 'Feeling Haunted?'
‘Feeling Haunted' is a new on-stage mockumentary that shows a lost episode of the hit (cancelled) TV show of the same name! It follows host, David G. Hostmann and cameraman, Terry F. Yerrald as they go into one of the most haunted houses they have ever encountered. With the help of Galina Pakulska, a powerful medium and the current (retired) owner of the house, Darlene Sweetly, they try to find out the root of the hauntings, and discover more than they bargained for. The story cuts from onstage action to on-screen interviews with previous residents of 'Oak House', as well as the occasional ad break. This spooktacular one-act comedy has been created and developed by members of Psycho Garbage, and is sure to bring you laughs, surprises, and maybe even a few scares! So you know who to call… if you're feeling haunted.

Ticket links are available on Psycho Garbage's website, PsychoGarbageTheatre.weebly.com and donations can also be made via their Crowdfunder, which can also be found on the website!

