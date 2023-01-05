The show promises to be rammed with witty observations, high-octane energy and some right good jokes.

Maisie, who has also appeared on Have I Got News for You and 8 Out of 10 Cats described her ‘Buzzed’ comedy tour as an ‘uplifting’ feelgood show.

She said: “I wanted to do a show that was happy and uplifting and looking forward. The way things have been lately I like watching stuff that makes me laugh and feel optimistic so I filled the show with all the things that make me happy that I care about.”

Maisie Adam the TV panelist and comedian brings her stand-up tour BUZZED to Blackpool.

The North Yorkshire lass has called her debut tour Buzzed because she has lots to be buzzed about. Her relationship with her fiancé, her career, and her excitement at England’s victory in the Women’s Euros – which features in Maisie’s comedy material.

She added: “It's just really good, because my show will have so much more of a point now. It's been the best time really to talk about football, especially from a woman's perspective.”

The 28-year-old comedian is travelling by train, and plans to wander round Blackpool during the day to get some good material for the crowd at her Comedy Station gig.

She added: “I can remember my mum and dad took me to see Lee Mack in Sheffield and he had all of this stuff about Sheffield, and you could feel everybody felt sort of special.”

