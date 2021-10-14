This Lemon has his eyes wide shut for Chorley show!

Paul McCaffrey

Paul McCaffrey will be describing his struggles getting to grips with being spied on by the Chinese through his new phone, married life and how he ruined his honeymoon, idiotic self-help books that keep getting recommended to him, and setting fire to his oven gloves.

McCaffrey, who will be appearing at Chorley Little theatre on Wednesday, October 20, is an absolute lemon, but very funny. Paul has recently appeared on major UK tours with two of Britain’s foremost stand-ups, Sean Lock and Kevin Bridges – playing to more than half a million people in arenas and theatres to great critical acclaim.

He has also been the support act for Michael McIntyre, John Bishop and Lee Mack. Now, post-Covid, he’s hitting the road again, but in his own right this time – with the hilarious new show LEMON.

An award-winning comedian (Latitude New Act of the Year, London Paper/Soho Theatre London Comic Competition), Paul is one of the most in-demand headliners at all the major UK comedy clubs. He has performed seven critically-acclaimed Edinburgh shows, as well as major music festivals such as Reading, Leeds, V Festival, Bestival and Latitude.

TV-wise, Paul has starred in BBC3’s Impractical Jokers and Russell Howard’s Good News, and Comedy Central’s Stand Up Central. An accomplished radio presenter and guest, he has recently co-hosted Rock ‘n’ Roll Football on Absolute Radio, as well as talkSPORT’s The Warm Up with Matt Forde.

Paul is the co-host of Radio X’s Britpopcast with George Lewis – a show about his beloved 90s music with weekly guests from the Britpop scene. He has also featured on Russell Kane’s Whistle-Stop Tour on BBC Radio 2, and had numerous appearances on Rob Beckett’s show on Absolute Radio.