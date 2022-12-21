Lancashire street dance crew House Of Wingz presented a funky fresh take on this well-worn festive tale, set in 1922 Blackpool.

Retro swing dance meets hip-hop in this inventive show which uses language and cultural references to engage a young audience.

The miserly madame, Eloisa, owns an amusement park on the Golden Mile, and she resents the lack of trade they get on Christmas day. She’s mean to her workers, and is baffled as to what poor folk have to be merry about. Sam Bell Docherty plays the role with a heavy aura - she rarely speaks and when she does it leaves you with a chill.

Madame Scrooge. photo by Claire Griffiths

A gramophone, eerie sound-effects and waif-like twins clad in white create an effectively chilling atmosphere during the spectral visits.

The show brings together the award-winning House Of Wingz dance crew, with other groups within their diverse community including young children to adult performers.

Cutting edge street dance is infused with sophisticated and fun 1920s swing routines, all inspired by the popular novelty dances of the era including the grizzly bear and the turkey trott. And with flapper-style dresses and styling, it’s got the feel of a good time speakeasy party.

And with their impressive headspins, backflips and tricks the HOW crew get the crowd whooping.

There’s a song to represent each ghost [The third ghost was worse than the second and first / no prophetic verse, it never said a word] – all written by Jay Madden especially for the show. Lyrics are engaging and thoughtful, with an injection of topical humour [reflects on all the years tyna get those cheques / all the family were poor but they’re yet so blessed] Jay’s tight lyrical raps are complimented by Misheagan Hollowell’s sultry r&b licks.

