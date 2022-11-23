The light-hearted play is about three mums who are muddling through, making memories and doing the best they can.

From mopping baby sick off clothes to awkward ‘first-bra’ shopping trips, it tackles the bits about being a parent that should come with a trigger warning.

We watch the new mums’ patience being gradually warn down: “Every day I start out as Mary Poppins and end up like Cruella De Ville.”

Mum's The Word

Played by Gemma Bissix (Eastenders), Sarah Dearlove (Housewives on Holiday) and Amy Ambrose, the trio get embroiled in dozens of micro-situations, where they speak things we’ve all thought but daren’t say aloud – some language may not be suitable for younger audience.

They ponder life’s big questions, like why do sewage workers get paid £35 an hour but mums clean up poo voluntarily?

The physical humour is on point, with bold facial expressions and bodily contortions that make the crowd wince.

But there’s warmth behind the sass – a tender portrait of family, friendships and the ever-shifting dynamic of bringing up children. From petty school-gate dramas and toddler tantrums, to the realisation that when you hit menopause as your kids reach puberty you can all be miserable together.