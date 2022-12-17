The audience brims with festive spirit - adults and children don their cheeriest Christmas jumpers and any bah-humbugness left at the door.

This national touring production is packed with Broadway pizzazz, breathtaking aerial stunts and fun crowd interaction - including a giant snowball fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin’s story brings Buddy — a human who grew up in the North Pole with Santa’s elves — to New York in search of his father.

Elf: A Christmas Spectacular is at Blackpool Winter Gardens until Dec 26, 2022.

As Buddy, Steven Serlin’s wide-eyed exuberance is infectious – although I wince as he merrily shreds an important manuscript to ‘make snow’. His child-like characterization shows’ he’s studied Will Ferrell in the 2003 film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dad is an overworked publishing executive, played by Barry Bloxham. He has little time for Buddy’s antics, and even neglects his wife and daughter. In Santa’s words - he’s on the naughty list.

Buddy’s love interest is the adorably ditzy Jovi. Kelly Banlaki is perfect for this role and her powerful singing voice shines on her solo, ‘Never Fall In Love (With An Elf)’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elf: A Christmas Spectacular

Chic winter fashions and a block-colour apartment set have the stylings of a 90s American rom-com. Everything is big, bold and candy-coated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the casual office flirtation makes for close-to-the-bone humour that may be lost on younger viewers - such as when Buddy innocently tells Jovi he’d like to ‘stick her at the top of [his] tree’.

With a flying Santa sleigh, giant candy canes and North Pole glaciers, the show is a winter wonderland brought to life. A magnificent dance chorus brings snappy routines to life, lighting up every corner of the stage dressed in dazzling red and green costumes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it’s lovely to see local talent represented. There’s a children’s choir, and Blackpool pro-dancer, Nicky Figgins, performs along with some of her talented young pupils from the Centre Stage Academy.

With a heartwarming finale, and magical special effects this is likely to get anyone in the Christmas spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elf: A Christmas Spectacular is showing at the Winter Gardens until Dec 26, 2022.