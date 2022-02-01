The Snow Queen set to chill Blackpool

Wrap up for a magical winter performance of The Snow Queen.

The show includes ice, puppets, and more than a little sparkle.

Based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, it’s a story of a girl who sets off to rescue her friend from an evil queen in a snow-filled land.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actors from the Electric Sunshine Project rehearsing for their performance of the Snow Queen.

Melanie Whitehead, Artistic Director of The Old Electric, said: ““We’ve tried to stay faithful to the original story but since we started rehearsals in September it’s been great fun to play with new ideas.”

It’s performed by the Electric Sunshine Project (ESP) - a community theatre group that aims to widen accessibility to the arts in Blackpool.

This production builds on their sold out summer show; Wonderland.