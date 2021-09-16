The Playhouse in Morecambe has opened its doors and is ready to provide entertainment for the whole family

Artistic director Matt Panesh said: “I’m really chuffed with all the stuff we have coming up. From community theatre to a lifetime achievement BAFTA award winner, and everything in between, we have something for everyone!”

Speaking about coronavirus he said: “We had just opened, we managed to run one cabaret night performed by our local West End talent when suddenly that was it. We’re a small intimate space.

“ I had 500 Playhouse 2020 calendars made with all the events we had planned, which I suppose are collector’s items now, detailing the year that never was!”

Artistic director of The Playhouse in Morecambe, Matt Panesh, stars in his own political comedy called 'The Bo Jo Show'.

“But now we’re back on track, our community group, The Players, are holding open auditions for The Snow Queen, our panto that runs December 15 to 18. It’s been written by a local writer, and West End Player, June Metcalfe, and has been relocated to Morecambe.

“It’s a community project and all are welcome to participate. If anyone would like to be involved contact me on 07858 031303 or [email protected]”

“We open proper with my own show, a political comedy that looks back over the last couple of years, The Bo Jo Show. It’s a solo show like the theatre I was making before I started the Morecambe Fringe, so it’s good to be back writing.”

“That’s followed by Henry Normal on October 9. I interviewed Henry for my Beyond Radio Culture show and he offered to play at the Playhouse as part of his National Tour of The Escape Plan.

Henry Normal will be appearing at The Playhouse in the West End of Morecambe on October 9.

“Henry co-created The Royle Family, and co-wrote Mrs Merton, Coogan’s Run, Dr Terrible and, as MD of BabyCow, was responsible for their output.

“He retired from TV in 2016, receiving a BAFTA Lifetime Achievement Award and has written and performed six Radio 4 series since then. I’m over the moon, and as he put it, ‘I’ve finally made it to the West End... of Morecambe!

“We’re putting on a Halloween play with a new script by David Findlay, Frankula’s Castle, which is looking to be immense fun, and a fright night cabaret on Halloween itself; a world premiere of a new drama, Liking Me, Liking You, which is coming in from Preston and is written by Sarah Green which runs November 24 to 26.

“And we have Chris Lynam, one of the founders of Alternate Cabaret which became alternative comedy on December 11 called King of Clowns by The New York Times.”

Chris Lynam, one of the founders of Alternate Cabaret which became alternate comedy, will be performing at The Playhouse in the West End of Morecambe on December 11. Picture by Emilie Fjola Sandy.

“Not to forget we have our First Friday of the Month Cabaret Nights. All the galleries on Yorkshire Street are opening late on the first Friday of the month with wine and cheese, and so on. “And we finish with the Cabaret. It’s great fun and a little reminder of the cultural revival that’s happening in Yorkshire Street.”