'The greatest prehistoric show on earth' comes to Lancaster Grand
65 million years in the making… Are you ready for the adventure?
Join the intrepid Dinosaur Adventurers at Lancaster Grand as they journey to a world of living, breathing, life-like Dinosaurs.
Walk with them through the Jurassic era on an unforgettable interactive experience as they introduce you to some of the most incredible species ever to have lived on Earth.
Feel the excitement of meeting real life-like Dinosaurs face-to-face and hearing the tremendous roar of a T-Rex. Learn their history and even feed them but watch out – you could be on the menu.
This show captivates both young and young at heart, immersing audiences in an enthralling and realistic world of Dinosaurs.
You won't want to miss this adventure of a lifetime!
"It's Totally T-rex-iffic"
This event is suitable for five years and above.
The show starts at 2pm on Sunday April 10.
Tickets from £14.
Book tickets here