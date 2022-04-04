The Dukes Play in the Park returns to Lancaster this summer

Following on from last-years hit performances of Grimm Tales, The Dukes will delight audiences once again when it presents The Jungle Book from July 22-August 28.

Audiences will be invited to step into the jungle of Lancaster’s Williamson Park as this adventurous story is told by our heroic wolves, cheeky monkeys and jungle creatures as audiences are led through all the twists and turns of this famous story adapted by writer, Andrew Pollard (writer of last years Grimm Tales).

With the enchanting park as their backdrop, this epic setting for the story of Mowgli, Baloo and the fearsome villains Shere Kahn & Kaa is told as the audience follow the drama by moving from one wonderful jungle location to another.

Full of catchy songs, wondrous characters and clever costumes, this laugh out loud adventure will have you jumping for joy this summer.