The Blackburn TV presenter followed up her high score of 34 on week one with another strong showing of 31 for her Foxtrot, which has seen her shorten into 5/2 from 4/1 with BoyleSports to go all the way to the glitterball.

There were however a pair of surprising names at the top of the leaderboard as Tilly Ramsay and Sara Davies were awarded a total of 34 points each.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AJ Odudu is the new favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing

TV Dragon Sara had started the week as the favourite to be eliminated but is now 66/1 from 100/1 to win, while chef Tilly has made a move up the betting to 33/1 despite being an 80/1 outsider before her Charleston went down a storm with the judges.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “AJ Odudu started out in the middle of the pack at 12/1 but has been very popular with punters after two weeks at the right end of the leaderboard. She has been backed all the way down to 5/2 favourite, although it looks like a very close race this year with John Whaite and Rose Ayling-Ellis also attracting their fair share of supporters.”

Strictly Come Dancing winner odds

5/2 AJ Odudu

11/4 John Whaite

7/2 Rose Ayling-Ellis

6/1 Adam Peaty

10/1 Rhys Stephenson

12/1 Tom Fletcher

20/1 Robert Webb

25/1 Dan Walker

33/1 Tilly Ramsay

66/1 Ugo Monye

66/1 Sara Davies

66/1 Judi Love

100/1 Katie McGlynn

150/1 Greg Wise