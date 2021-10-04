Strictly Come Dancing: Lancashire's AJ Odudu is the new favourite
AJ Odudu is the new favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing after the second weekend of live performances.
The Blackburn TV presenter followed up her high score of 34 on week one with another strong showing of 31 for her Foxtrot, which has seen her shorten into 5/2 from 4/1 with BoyleSports to go all the way to the glitterball.
There were however a pair of surprising names at the top of the leaderboard as Tilly Ramsay and Sara Davies were awarded a total of 34 points each.
Read More
TV Dragon Sara had started the week as the favourite to be eliminated but is now 66/1 from 100/1 to win, while chef Tilly has made a move up the betting to 33/1 despite being an 80/1 outsider before her Charleston went down a storm with the judges.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “AJ Odudu started out in the middle of the pack at 12/1 but has been very popular with punters after two weeks at the right end of the leaderboard. She has been backed all the way down to 5/2 favourite, although it looks like a very close race this year with John Whaite and Rose Ayling-Ellis also attracting their fair share of supporters.”
Strictly Come Dancing winner odds
5/2 AJ Odudu
11/4 John Whaite
7/2 Rose Ayling-Ellis
6/1 Adam Peaty
10/1 Rhys Stephenson
12/1 Tom Fletcher
20/1 Robert Webb
25/1 Dan Walker
33/1 Tilly Ramsay
66/1 Ugo Monye
66/1 Sara Davies
66/1 Judi Love
100/1 Katie McGlynn
150/1 Greg Wise
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.