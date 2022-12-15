News you can trust since 1886
Salford's Lowry Theatre hosting the National Theatre's epic The Ocean at The End of The Lane this Christmas

Magic and myth are two of the special ingredients that promise to make The Ocean at The End of The Lane the must-see show this Christmas at Salford’s Lowry Theatre.

By Dominic Collis
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 4:45pm

The National Theatre’s major new stage adaptation of best-selling author Neil Gaiman’s book, this thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship, is a five-star spectacular which blends magic with memory in a tour-de-force of storytelling that takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten and the darkness that lurks at the very edge of it.

Returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He’s transported to his 12th birthday when his remarkable friend Lettie claimed it wasn’t a pond, but an ocean – a place where everything is possible.

The Ocean at The End of The Lane is on at the Lowry Theatre this Christmas
The show is running at the Lowry’s Lyric Theatre from now until Sunday, January 8th. To book tickets visit https://thelowry.com/whats-on/the-ocean-at-the-end-of-the-lane/

