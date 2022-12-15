Salford's Lowry Theatre hosting the National Theatre's epic The Ocean at The End of The Lane this Christmas
Magic and myth are two of the special ingredients that promise to make The Ocean at The End of The Lane the must-see show this Christmas at Salford’s Lowry Theatre.
The National Theatre’s major new stage adaptation of best-selling author Neil Gaiman’s book, this thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship, is a five-star spectacular which blends magic with memory in a tour-de-force of storytelling that takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten and the darkness that lurks at the very edge of it.
Returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He’s transported to his 12th birthday when his remarkable friend Lettie claimed it wasn’t a pond, but an ocean – a place where everything is possible.
The show is running at the Lowry’s Lyric Theatre from now until Sunday, January 8th. To book tickets visit https://thelowry.com/whats-on/the-ocean-at-the-end-of-the-lane/