Poet and Alan Partridge star Tim Key takes new show Mulberry on tour across the country including Lancaster

Plosive Live and PBJ Management have announced that lager-guzzling poet and Alan Partridge star Tim Key is taking his critically acclaimed new show Mulberry on tour across the country in 2023 including Lancaster in March.
By Michelle Blade
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Mulberry has already performed multiple sell-out runs in London – including at Soho, Pleasance, Arcola and Regent’s Park Open Air Theatres – has played to full houses in Bristol and Salford and added multiple extra dates to its run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Tim said: “I started writing this as soon as the locks turned. I’ve performed it online, on rooftops and in front of audiences of cars. To unleash it into UK theatres is literally the dream. I can’t wait to yell some of it and mutter some of it around the country.”
Mulberry opens at Nottingham’s Glee Club before heading across the country for a further 28 dates including Lancaster’s The Dukes on March 16.