Panto review: Sleeping Beauty at Blackpool Grand Theatre - family fun and festive entertainment starring Steve Royle and Hayley Tamaddon
Blackpool Grand’s big pantomime season kicked off this weekend; Sleeping Beauty is packed with family fun, vibrant pop hits, topical jokes and fairytale magic with a dynamite cast and it runs until Jan 01, 2023.
The Saturday matinee was packed with faces, young and old, who delighted in the silliness, comedy capers, song & dance and enchanting effects.
A dynamite cast brings this simple story to life. Steve Royle, Blackpool’s man of a thousand pantos, stars as Silly Billy and his trademark antics and quick-witted banter are a huge hit.
His riotous slapstick double-act with Philip Meeks as Nurse Nellie, has the crowd in stitches. Razor sharp comic timing gets laughs in all the right places.
The age-old tale is packed with modern references to Tik-Tok videos going viral, terrifying utility bills and shopping in the middle aisle at Aldi.
There’s even a hip-hop loving king, played by Daniel Taylor.
And plenty of political jokes and innuendo keep the grown ups entertained; “You’re as welcome here as Matt Hancock was in the jungle”, says the fairy godmother (Hayley Tamaddon) to the evil Carabosse.
In her first panto Maisie Sellwood makes a pure and wholesome Sleeping Beauty, and Josh Belward is a dashing delight as the Prince. Both are a triple threat, delivering some gorgeous vocal harmonies and dance routines to familiar pop songs from the eighties to present, with something for all age groups.
And Christina Meehan makes a brilliant baddy - as the cackling Carabosse she brings malevolence to the stage, and performs a devilish cover of Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance.
Joining the cast are the incredible dancers from the Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts Centre with choreography by the award-winning Katie Hill - and her daughter Lexi’s first ever show. The youngsters get the chance to dance in the panto every year, and get invaluable performing experience.
The lighting, costume, make-up, production and the live band are all fabulous, and the special effects make this a truly magical show.
And they were able to welcome kids from the audience on stage for a finale - which went down a treat after the break during Covid.
Martin Dodd’s production of Sleeping Beauty is a delightful treat for the whole family, and a must-see this festive season.
Contact [email protected] or call 01253 290 190 to book.