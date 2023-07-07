Local Chorley and Preston Performing Arts Students sparkle in His Majesty’s Theatre Summer Showcase

Stagecoach Performing Arts schools travelled from all across the country to London to perform in what made for a spectacular event. As part of the show, 28 Chorley and Preston students performed a light-hearted mash-up of songs from award-winning musicals Waitress and Moulin Rouge.

On the night, guests of families and friends alike were able to enjoy a plethora of performances by students from all over the country, including Bristol Keynsham, Cardiff, Chiswick, Chorleywood & Rickmansworth, Horsham, Loughton, Maidstone East, Southwell, Summertown, Sutton, Thanet, and Whitstable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach’s students have been able to feature at this iconic venue for many years, and this is another enormous milestone for Stagecoach’s summer term. These summer showcases are extremely significant in building on the students’ creativity, courage and skills that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

Stagecoach Chorley students light up the West End stage

Ahead of the performance, Stagecoach Chorley and Preston Principal Kate Parkinson, who has eighteen years of experience running theatre schools, said:

"I am so proud of each and every one of my students! These events always take their performing skills to the next level and it is the most incredible experience for them. Our piece has really challenged them and it has paid off- it's electric! Now it's time to watch them shine!"

In the 35 years since launching, Stagecoach Performing Arts has seen more than one million students unlock their creative potential, which they will value for their whole lives. Provided with the support and dedication of such an outstanding Principal network, the students learn so much more than how to sing, dance and act. Stagecoach helps them blossom into well-rounded individuals, ready to embrace life and all of its exciting opportunities. Stagecoach Performing Arts is also thrilled to be celebrating its 35-year anniversary this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The value of performing arts training extends far beyond the opportunities for professional performance features. Recent Stagecoach survey research highlighted the incredible positive impacts the arts have on children’s happiness and creativity, with 85% of children citing singing and dancing with their peers as a major contributing factor to their happiness. Almost half (41%) of the nation’s parents are concerned that their children are less happy growing up than their generation had been. Encouraging participation in the arts will have undeniable benefits for the wellbeing of both children and parents.

Stagecoach Preston students light up the West End stage

With a network of over 55,000 students and more than 3000 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide, Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life and many children have gone on to study and work in Performing Arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions. Early Stages classes are available for children aged four to six and Main Stages classes take place for six to 18-year-olds every weekend during term time.