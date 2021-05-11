Lights Camera Action The Lancaster Grand returns in June

This has been made possible due to the theatre receiving a grant from the second round of the Cultural Recovery Grants and the Theatres Trust Reopening Fund.

The shows will be performed to a reduced capacity audience to ensure that they comply with all current Government guidelines.

Booking in advance is highly recommended for socially distanced shows.

Lucy Spraggan will appear at Lancaster Grand theatre in June.

Musical Theatre Workshops will be available on June 2 and 3, 10am-4.30pm On Thursday, June 3 pupils will put on a short performance for family and friends at 5pm.

Suitable for children aged seven-12 there will be physical and vocal warm-ups to energise, focus and prepare you for the days’ activities where you will learn material from Musical Theatre, focussing on specific movement and singing styles which you will explore in detail.

You will improve your technique, stamina and general fitness whilst learning to integrate musical theatre skills in this fun two-day workshop. Cost £50 first child/£45 second child

Friday June 11 at 7.30pm Dave Finnegan’s Commitments featuring an eight piece band will be performing all the hits from the film and much, much, more.

Roy Stride from Scouting For Girls will be appearing at Lancaster Grand in June.

Dave played Mickah Wallace" the head-butting bouncer & drummer in the hit Hollywood Film "The Commitments. Tickets cost £20.

On Saturday June 12 at 7.30pm Lucy Spraggan, who appeared on X Factor in 2012. She became the most googled musician and fourth most watched video in the world that year.

Lucy went on to perform sold out tours across the globe and over 100 million streams.

She is known as a complex singer songwriter and emotive wordsmith, whose songs and stories hit with great force, straight to the listener’s heart and emotions.

Shakespeare's Secrets at Lancaster Grand in June.

Lucy’s sixth album ‘Choices’ released on February 26 2021 achieved a career topping number five on the Official UK Album Chart and made it her sixth top 30 album. Tickets cost £20.

Meet the Wizards on Sunday June 13 at 10am, 12pm, 2pm and 4pm.

A dragon egg is about to hatch and it’s up to you to help the wizards to prepare the school for the new arrival.

Along the way you’ll meet a Phoenix, an owl and a dragon or two too! Will you be able to become a master of magic in time before the egg hatches?

Meet The Wizards at Lancaster Grand theatre.

This 30-minute show followed by the fantastic beasts meet and greet is a perfect adventure for students age five-12 but anyone is welcome to enrol.

Come and become a wonderful wizard and graduate with prestigious honours of hocus pocusry. Tickets cost £8.50.

Tuesday June 15, 8pm is Shakespeare’s Secrets, inspired by recent events.

The latest play from the producer of A Viennese Strauss Gala and The Eva Cassidy Story is having its world premiere at Lancaster Grand Theatre.

Shakespeare’s secrets explores and uncovers the man, as the lover, the husband, the father and the entrepreneur.

Much has been written about his complete works, but little is known of the man himself.

Dave Finnegan’s Commitments will be heading to Lancaster Grand theatre in June.

Just as lock-down has forced us to hold a magnifying glass up to our own lives and aspirations we do the same with the great Baird.

How did the humble under-educated son of a glove-maker go forth to become one of the most revered and oft quoted writers of our times? Tickets £18.

Lancaster Footlights return to the theatre on Friday and Saturday June 18 and 19 at 7.30pm.

Studio Footlights will perform two one act plays by David Tristram, Last Tango in Little Grimley and The Fat Lady Sings.

They both involve challenges to the survival of the Little Grimley Dramatic Society, the first involving their decision to put on a show involving a sizzling, saucy comedy and the second their decision to put on an award-winning musical to compete with a newly formed rival society.

Could this finally spell the end of their society? Don’t be so sure. It’s never over ……. until the Fat Lady Sings! Tickets cost £8.

The final socially distanced show in June is Roy Stride from Scouting For Girls on Wednesday June 23 at 7.30pm.

Roy Stride is lead singer of English indie-pop band Scouting For Girls who released their new studio album Easy Cover this year– a collection of 11 tracks celebrating their broad array of musical influences he is a musician, songwriter and producer.

He has combined worldwide single and album sales in excess of 15 million.

His songs have featured on three U.S No.1 albums, three U.K No.1 albums and have been streamed on Spotify over 750 million times.

He has been nominated for one Ivor Novello and four Brit awards. Tickets cost £20.

Lancaster Grand Theatre is all set to fully reopen on Friday June 25 if the Government move to Step 4 on the roadmap.

The theatre will comply with any measures that the Government set out in their guidance.

Traditionally the theatre goes “Dark” in August but this year there will be continual shows from June 25 right through to Christmas and beyond.