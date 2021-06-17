Lancaster University students showcase their work in a free online exhibition

Lockdown circumstances have not prevented the students from showcasing a wide range of skill and talent in their final year degree show celebrations, which opens live, online at 6pm on Thursday, June 24.

Visitors can expect to see painting, drawing, sculpture, new media work including animation; design innovation projects; performances; and vibrant and intelligent film and theatre screenings – something for everybody.

The show demonstrates diversity across artistic mediums and fresh perspectives reflecting, and sometimes challenging, perspectives on life lived through the lens of Covid and much more.

Art, Design, Film and Theatre students from the Lancaster Institute for Contemporary Art (LICA) at Lancaster University will showcase their work exclusively online this June. Photography and social media interactions, fine art student Niamh Evans.

‘Your Perspective’ is a free online exhibition. It enables audiences to tour the website in a variety of ways, searching via theme or medium, or randomly exploring the diverse work made in the department. It represents a wide range of creative solutions which have been adapted in what many consider restrictive times, replacing the traditional physical on-campus exhibition which normally attracts more than 500 visitors each year. Student co-chair organiser Laura Munro said: “The consequences of our times have pushed us all to interact with the world and the arts in a new way.

“Your Perspective encourages these interactions, for you to see what we perceive of our world and environment, and to experience the arts in this new and compelling way.” Director of Lancaster Institute for the Contemporary Arts at Lancaster University Professor Alan Marsden says: “Perspective depends on distance, but distance, taking on a significance different from when our graduating students began, has been telescoped by technology.

Like everyone else, our students have had to reconsider how they create work.

“The degree show Your Perspective displays their response with vigour, imagination and diversity. ” You can join the live opening by visiting this website https://www.lancaster.ac.uk/lica/degreeshow/ and following the links from 6pm on June 24.