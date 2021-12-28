Lancaster Grand Theatre's line up for 2022

George Hinds from Heysham who was killed in an explosion. Lancaster Grand theatre is hosting a charity night to raise money for George's Special Place.

From live sing-along acts to laugh-out-loud comedy, plus beautiful ballet and heart-warming accessible performances, the Grand is promising something for everyone to kick-start 2022.

The first week in January (Friday, January 7, 7.30pm) sees one of Britain’s most beloved bands brought back to the stage with a bang by accomplished tribute act: The Take That Experience. As Take That celebrate 30 years as the UK’s number one boy band, The Take That Experience are marking a decade together.

How about a more peaceful, relaxing, graceful start to the New Year as Ballet Theatre UK perform their beautiful re-telling of Hans Christian Anderson’s classic fairy tale ballet, The Snow Queen, on Sunday, January 9, 2pm /7pm.

Ballet Theatre UK in a beautiful re-telling of Hans Christian Anderson’s classic fairy tale ballet, The Snow Queen, at Lancaster Grand in January.

If you’re looking for family comedy, LADOS – Lancaster Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society – bring post-Christmas high jinks to the stage for an adaptation of well-known Christmas film Elf, showing from Wednesday, January 19 to Sunday, January 23.

Well-known TV comedians Ed Byrne and Ross Noble grace the stage in two separate shows with their critically acclaimed observational comedy.

Byrne takes a long hard look at himself and asks if he has any traits worth passing on to his children in his new hilarious routine: Ed Byrne: If I’m Honest on Wednesday, January 26, 8pm. In the same week (Friday, January 28, 8pm), Noble presents Humournoid, a new show which asks the question: what happens when pure comedy takes human form?

There are also opportunities to shake your hips to Lee Memphis King’s One Night of Elvis, Europe’s most successful Elvis Presley tribute act on Thursday, January 27, 7.30pm.

Or perhaps travel back in time to one of the most iconic eras of music with 80’s Live, an exciting night of chart-topping anthems from the 80’s performed by live band, Electric Dreams on Saturday, January 29, 7.30pm.

The Grand has always extended a hand to support local charities, and this year is no exception as it makes space for a Charity Night fundraiser on January 14, 7pm, with all proceeds going to Lancaster Infirmary’s NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). Hosted by Baz Mills from local rock band Massive Wagons, the charity night showcases local talent with live singing, music and dancing, raising money for a very worthy cause. This January, Lancaster Grand is also supporting a Charity Night for George’s Special Place on Saturday, January 15 at 7pm.

The community of Heysham was left devastated earlier this year after a gas explosion in a residential area tragically took the young life of two -year-old George Hinds.

George’s favourite pastime was playing in the garden in the mud with his best buddy Chase, from popular children’s programme, Paw Patrol.

Lancaster Grand has donated the space and organised a variety performance to help raise money for the completion of a memorial garden full of memories, George’s Special Place.

The Grand is also very pleased to welcome one of Britain’s Got Talent most memorable runners-up: Sign Along With Us: Live, who are hitting the road for a debut tour of their unforgettable variety performance on Sunday, January 30, 2.30pm.

The Sign Along With Us choir left judges and audiences of the TV talent show in floods of tears after a moving performance that demonstrated the amazing talent of young performers who have had to overcome the difficulties and challenges of living with a diverse spectrum of disabilities. The choir is accompanied by BSL interpretation (British Sign Language) which is the conception of group leader Jade Kilduff who campaigns for BSL to be taught in UK primary education and is the older sister to Christian, one of the young performers who has a type of brain injury called HIE (Hypoxic-Ischaemic Encephalopathy).