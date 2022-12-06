Lancaster Footlights kick off 2023 with Blackadder II
There is an exciting year ahead for Lancaster Footlights as they kick off 2023 with Blackadder II, set to be a thrilling and hilarious adaptation of three episodes from Richard Curtis and Ben Elton’s original BBC comedy classic.
‘Bells’ was first televised in 1989 and is the story that introduced the Elizabethan Edmund Blackadder, Baldrick, Percy and ‘Bob’, not to mention the flamboyantly larger
than life Lord Flashheart.
‘Money’ sees Blackadder on his uppers, ducking and diving around the court to evade the baby-eating Bishop of Bath and Wells.
‘Beer’ is the third and final instalment in which Blackadder tries, not entirely successfully, to schmooze an inheritance from the puritan Lord and Lady Whiteadder whilst hosting a great booze up in the next room.
Tickets are already on sale from the Lancaster Grand Theatre, online and via the box office on 01524 64695.
The show takes place in March 2023.
Auditions will be held in the new year.